Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.25% of Amphenol worth $79,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.48.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $102.62. 1,375,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,860. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

