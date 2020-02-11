Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $100.49 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.20% of Phillips 66 worth $100,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after purchasing an additional 588,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.27. 2,682,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

