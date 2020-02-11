Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $186.67 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of Nike worth $186,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 8.9% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

NYSE NKE remained flat at $$100.02 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

