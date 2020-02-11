Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $248.49 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.19% of Costco Wholesale worth $248,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.68. 2,045,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $316.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

