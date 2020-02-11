Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $25.72 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $373.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,769,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,323. The company has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

