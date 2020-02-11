Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $38.86 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,158 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 508,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 195,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,384,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,857,000 after purchasing an additional 326,103 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 15,201,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,459,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

