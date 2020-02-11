Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $44.56 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 1.23% of Terreno Realty worth $44,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Terreno Realty by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,844,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 408,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,670. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

