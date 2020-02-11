Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $63.82 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.24% of Square worth $63,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Square by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after buying an additional 1,656,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Square by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after buying an additional 620,149 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Square by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.61, a P/E/G ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 3.25. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

