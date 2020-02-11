Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $70.02 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $70,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $577.04. 407,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,977. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.92. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $410.35 and a twelve month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.