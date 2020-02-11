Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $75.44 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,508.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,422.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,290.30. The company has a market cap of $1,020.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

