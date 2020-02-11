Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $85.12 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of Diageo worth $85,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $161.69. The stock had a trading volume of 325,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.34 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

