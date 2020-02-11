Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $92.33 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $92,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $187.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

