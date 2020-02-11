Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.44% of Vail Resorts worth $42,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.84. The stock had a trading volume of 236,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,365. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $255.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

