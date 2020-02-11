Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. 32,505,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,247,348. The stock has a market cap of $312.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

