Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,957,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,409 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Comcast worth $222,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 235,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Comcast by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 454,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 72,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,075,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,166,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

