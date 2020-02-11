Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 25,500 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.46% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $24,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 1,924.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.88. The stock had a trading volume of 225,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $113.08 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on THG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,747 shares of company stock worth $1,629,411 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

