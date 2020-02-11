Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.32% of Graco worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after acquiring an additional 517,850 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $441,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Graco by 27.3% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 380,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,228,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 679,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,218. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

