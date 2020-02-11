Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.43% of MGM Resorts International worth $74,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 257,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 5,504,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,331. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,271.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.