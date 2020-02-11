Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $68,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.17. 1,425,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,429. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.57 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

