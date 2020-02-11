Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,955 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.15% of Chubb worth $103,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,080 shares of company stock worth $27,507,621. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.