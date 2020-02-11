Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,794 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.34% of PPG Industries worth $107,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,058,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

Shares of PPG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.95. 1,437,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

