Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,707 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $61,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.8% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.22. 1,385,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.75. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $163.89 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

