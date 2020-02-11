Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,981 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $48,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. 4,565,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

