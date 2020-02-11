Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 574 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,844 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $435,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 41.2% in the third quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $369.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,419. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

