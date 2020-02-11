Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,596 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,986 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $47,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. 6,143,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

