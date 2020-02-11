Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,440 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Nomura lowered their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

WMT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.40. 5,796,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,332. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.