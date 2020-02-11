Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,407,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,927,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,443. The stock has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.27. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $272.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.20.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

