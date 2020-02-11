Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 193,016 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.17% of EOG Resources worth $82,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $228,379,000 after acquiring an additional 446,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $148,427,000 after purchasing an additional 382,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,990. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

