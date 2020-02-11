Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.15% of Marriott International worth $74,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,810. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $2,978,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

