Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PHCF traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co, Ltd.

