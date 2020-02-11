Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Up 323.2% in January

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,100 shares, a growth of 323.2% from the January 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

PULM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 817,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,269. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

