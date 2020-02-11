Pure (PUREX) Market Cap Hits $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.01287635 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000773 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.