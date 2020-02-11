PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Position Trimmed by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PVH by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PVH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.65.

NYSE PVH traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.56. 413,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

