PWR Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 160.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $248,310.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 179.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.01270299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00049857 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00212758 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002502 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00068481 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004792 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

