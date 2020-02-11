Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Down 41.4% in January

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on PXS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Aegis started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

PXS remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.86. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillips Gary 927,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.