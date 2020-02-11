Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BellRing Brands in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.02 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRBR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

BRBR opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.04. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,471,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.