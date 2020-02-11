Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Co Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden in a research note issued on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Ngo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

NYSE MSG opened at $301.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.01. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $247.57 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

