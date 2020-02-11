Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Desjardins boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.63.

CAE stock opened at C$41.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.06. CAE has a twelve month low of C$27.15 and a twelve month high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

