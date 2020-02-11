Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cae Inc Increased by Desjardins (NYSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

CAE stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. CAE has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.