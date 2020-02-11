Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Decreased by Analyst

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lindsay in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LNN. ValuEngine downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

LNN stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

In other news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lindsay by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lindsay by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lindsay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

