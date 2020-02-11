Qbao Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Qbao has a market cap of $621,890.00 and approximately $10,065.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg and Allcoin. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000195 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

