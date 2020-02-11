Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. 525,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,789. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

