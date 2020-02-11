Qitmeer (HLC) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, ZB.COM and CoinBene. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $4,288.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.03606776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00249727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00137347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.