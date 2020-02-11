Qiwi (QIWI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Qiwi (NASDAQ: QIWI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/31/2020 – Qiwi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2020 – Qiwi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

QIWI opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. Qiwi PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.99 earnings per share. Qiwi’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qiwi PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Qiwi by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 305,475 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 471,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 304,270 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 420,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 395,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

