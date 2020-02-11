QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0194 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $671,292.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.03596567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00250349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00137703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinnest, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

