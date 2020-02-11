Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Update

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,782,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of QRVO traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.59. 1,625,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,860. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.32.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock worth $1,032,114. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.37.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

