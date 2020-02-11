Qredit (XQR) Market Capitalization Hits $640,917.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 60.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Qredit has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $640,917.00 and $876.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

