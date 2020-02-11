QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 416.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $2,519,679.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,451 shares of company stock worth $3,093,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

