Qtum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $554.64 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $263.14 million and $554.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00026594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Coindeal and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,127,464 coins and its circulating supply is 96,377,444 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, LiteBit.eu, BigONE, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Huobi, DragonEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Livecoin, DigiFinex, EXX, Poloniex, OKEx, Iquant, Bleutrade, HBUS, BitForex, LBank, Binance, Crex24, Coinone, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Liquid, BCEX, Bittrex, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Bibox, Liqui, Upbit, Coinsuper, Bithumb, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Exrates, Ovis, Coinnest, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

