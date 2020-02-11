QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $627,929.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $627,929.00 and approximately $286,017.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.03629894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00248180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00142659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

